Top Israeli diplomat orders to revoke diplomatic status of Norwegian representatives to PA

TEL AVIV, August 8. /TASS/. Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz has instructed to revoke the status that allows the Norwegian diplomatic team to operate in the Palestinian Authority (PA), the Ynet portal reported.

"Norway is pursuing a unilateral policy on the Palestinian issue and will therefore be distanced from it. I have ordered the cessation of all representation by the Norwegian embassy in Israel concerning the Palestinian Authority. Those who attack us and adopt a one-sided policy against us will pay a price," the top Israeli diplomat said as cited by the news portal.

According to the news outlet, eight Norwegian diplomats who worked at the Norwegian Embassy in Israel, essentially served as the kingdom’s representatives to the PA. The Israeli Foreign Ministry also said that their diplomatic status will expire in a week and their visas - in three months. Additionally, Israel will not accredit any Norwegian diplomats if they are sent to serve as the kingdom’s representatives to the Palestinian Authority.

The Times of Israel specified that this measure was taken in response to "a flurry of recent anti-Israel and unilateral steps taken by the government of Norway," including recognizing a Palestinian state and recent "severe comments by senior Norwegian officials."

On May 22, Ireland, Spain and Norway announced their decision to recognize Palestine as an independent state. In response, the Israeli foreign minister announced the recall of ambassadors from Dublin, Madrid and Oslo for consultations. At the same time, the heads of the diplomatic missions of Ireland, Spain and Norway in Israel were summoned to the Foreign Ministry, where they received the Israeli authorities’ demarche.

In turn, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned Ireland, Spain and Norway's decision to recognize Palestinian statehood as a "reward for terrorism" following the October 7 attacks. He insisted that Israel will never consent to the existence of such a state next to it.