Over 110 countries back China and Brazil’s consensus initiative on Ukraine — ministry

BEIJING, August 2. /TASS/. China and Brazil’s consensus plan on settling the Ukrainian conflict has already won the approval of more than 110 countries, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said.

According to the statement, the Chinese government's special envoy for Eurasian affairs, Li Hui, travelled to Brazil to discuss the matter with Brazilian Presidential Special Representative for International Affairs Celso Amorim.

"China and Brazil have jointly published the so-called six-point consensus to promote political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis. More than 110 countries have already responded positively to the initiative," the ministry quoted Li Hui as saying.

In the Chinese diplomat’s words, Beijing is ready for more contacts and broader coordination with the Brazilian side on the matter. He underscored the need for a joint effort in order to ultimately resolve the Ukrainian problem by political means.

The Chinese ministry of foreign affairs said the Brazilian government had expressed its readiness to continue cooperation with China in order to promote the six-point consensus plan and create more favorable conditions for resolving the crisis in Ukraine.

On May 23, following a meeting between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Brazilian Presidential Special Representative for International Affairs Celso Amorim, the two sides issued a joint statement saying that the sole way of resolving the conflict in Ukraine was through a dialogue and negotiations. China and Brazil proposed holding an international conference at an appropriate time with equal participation of all parties and discussion of all peace plans.