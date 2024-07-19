Orban sees Trump election victory as best hope for Ukraine peace

BUDAPEST, July 19. /TASS/. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban thinks that former President Donald Trump returning to the White House is the best hope for settling the Ukrainian conflict.

Addressing the Kossuth radio station's morning program, he said that a win for Trump in the election would also be a win for all those who want peace in Ukraine.

"After November (US election - TASS), supporters of peace will have their day. Europe should think about the future," the prime minister asserted. He stressed that this was one of the main objectives of Hungary's presidency in the EU Council and these were the goals of the July 2-11 peacekeeping mission that saw him visit Kiev, Moscow, Beijing, Washington D.C. and Trump's home in Florida.

Orban also reiterated his key conclusions from trips to Ukraine and Russia, outlined in a letter to European Council President Charles Michel that was published by the Hungarian government on July 18. In his opinion, the parties are not ready to negotiate, believing that they can win the war on the ground. However, both sides think that time is on their side, that they can gain some advantage before peace talks begin.

In this regard, the Hungarian prime minister believes that mediation efforts from the world's leading powers, primarily the US, the EU and China, will be required to resolve the conflict. "The Chinese, Europeans and Americans can achieve this, they just have to be able to ensure it," Orban emphasized.

He is convinced that the current US administration led by Joe Biden cannot be counted on, as it will not change its policy of supporting military action against Russia in Ukraine. By contrast, Trump is in favor of peace and will immediately undertake mediation efforts if he wins the November 5 election, the Hungarian prime minister said. Orban also noted in a letter to Michel that the former US president has a sound plan of action for this purpose.