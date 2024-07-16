Macron accepts Prime Minister Attal’s resignation

PARIS, July 16. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron has accepted Prime Minister Gabriel Attal’s resignation, the Elysee Palace said.

He also tasked the current government to continue addressing current issues until a new cabinet is formed.

Attal resigned after the presidential party Renaissance elected him as head of its faction in parliament.

Meanwhile, the left-wing New Popular Front alliance, which won the biggest number of seats in the national legislature, has not yet reach a consensus on a candidacy for the country’s prime minister. According to French Communist Party leader Fabien Roussel, the candidate will be nominated within days. "If we fail to reach consensus in the coming days, it will be a real catastrophe and disrespect to voters," he said in an interview with the BFMTV television channel.