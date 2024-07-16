Militias attack army camp in western DR Congo killing 50 people

PRETORIA, July 16. /TASS/. More than 50 people, including soldiers, were killed on July 13-14 in the west of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) during an attack on an army camp of the Mobondo militia, the Congolese Actualite news website reported.

Militiamen from the Yaka community attacked the positions of the military near the village of Kwamouth in the Mai-Ndombe province, the portal notes. In turn, Reuters reported that nine servicemen and 35 militiamen were killed in the attack.

The attack on the army camp took place as part of the intra-communal conflict between the Yaka and Teke peoples intensifying in this part of the DRC. Two years ago, their disputes led to a series of clashes accompanied by killings and mass migration from their villages. Hundreds of people on both sides were killed in the clashes. Last April, a ceasefire agreement was signed between the Yaka and the Teke.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of the DRC Guy Kabombo Muadiamvita has arrived in the region, which is located 130 km east of the capital Kinshasa. He will seek reconciliation between the Yaka and Teke communities, the website clarified. Disputes over control of land and water resources are the core of the conflict.