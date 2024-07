MILWAUKEE /Wisconsin/, July 16. /TASS/. Western countries should have listened to Russia’s red lines on Ukraine, and should not have crossed them, Washington Republican delegate Hossein Khorram told TASS on the sidelines of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

"This war should never have started. I think the West should have listened to Russian red line a little better. Every country has a red line. You don't want to cross those red lines," he said.