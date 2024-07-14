FACTBOX: What is known about assassination attempt on former US President Donald Trump

NEW YORK, July 14. /TASS/. Shots were fired during a public speech of former US President Donald Trump before his supporters in Pennsylvania.
Trump was led away by the Secret Service with a bloodied ear.
TASS has gathered the main facts about the incident.
Shooting sounds
- Shots were heard during Trump's speech. Then he fell and was covered up by the Secret Service.
- During the broadcast, one could see that the ex-president had blood on his right ear.
- The shooter has been eliminated. At least one Trump supporter was killed.
- After the assassination attempt, Trump was taken to the hospital, he is safe.
- Law enforcement agencies began an investigation into the incident.
US President's reaction
- US President Joe Biden said that there is no place for violence in the country.
- He condemned the shooting at the rally and called on US citizens for unity.
- The President said he was waiting for more information about the shooting and was glad that Trump is alive.
Reaction in the world
- EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador condemned the incident.
- The office of Argentine President Javier Miley called the incident an attack on democracy.
- Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban expressed support for Trump.
- Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva called the incident unacceptable.