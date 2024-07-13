Israel will not end war in Gaza until it eliminates Hamas, Netanyahu reiterates

TEL AVIV, July 14. /TASS/. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reiterated that Israel’s military operation in the Gaza Strip will not end until all armed units of Hamas are completely eliminated.

"Many of you are asking when this war will end. My answer is clear and unequivocal - it will end only when we achieve all our goals, and not a moment earlier. Victory is not an empty word. Victory will be achieved when we eliminate the military and Hamas's governing capacity, freeing our hostages, removing the threat of Gaza from Israel, and return our residents of the south and north safely to their homes. This is a victory that will restore Israel's deterrent posture and send a clear signal to all our enemies that the cost of harming us will be unacceptable to them," the prime minister said at a press conference.

Netanyahu's speech concerned the Israeli army's operation in the Gaza Strip, aimed at eliminating the head of the military wing of Hamas, Mohammed Deif. The prime minister confirmed that this was the purpose of the strike on the sector, and acknowledged the lack of confirmation of the elimination of Deif. However, he expressed the opinion that the operation, in any case, is a turning point in the military campaign in the enclave and serves as a signal to Iran and "all its satellites" in the region.