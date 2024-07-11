Hungarian PM to meet with Trump in Florida on Thursday — agency

NEW YORK, July 11. /TASS/. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban will meet with former US President Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida after the NATO summit in Washington, Bloomberg said, citing its sources.

Last week, Orban paid a series of visits to discuss ways of settling the situation in Ukraine. On July 5, he visited Moscow and spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin. They discussed potential conditions for the beginning of peace talks. Three days prior to that, he visited Kiev to meet with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky. After trips to Kiev and Moscow, Orban travelled to Beijing and spoke with President Xi Jinping. He promised to continue his peacekeeping mission and use his stay in the United States, where he took part in the NATO summit, for these purposes.

One of the agency’s sources said that Trump had not asked Orban to lay a basis for any peace agreements between Russia and Ukraine.

No further details were disclosed.