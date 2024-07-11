{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
NATO says its Aegis Ashore missile defense site in Poland is operational

A new US ballistic missile defense site is located in Redzikowo

WASHINGTON, July 11. /TASS/. The United States’ Aegis Ashore missile defense site in Poland is already operational, NATO said in a press statement.

"A new U.S. ballistic missile defense site in Redzikowo, Poland is now operational and available for the defense of the Alliance. Dubbed "Aegis Ashore", the site is part of a larger NATO missile shield and is designed to detect, track and intercept ballistic missiles in flight," it said.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg described the completion of the site’s construction as "an important step for transatlantic security and NATO’s ability to defend against the growing threat of ballistic missiles."

Aegis Ashore site in Redzikowo is part of the program for the deployment of the components of the air defense system in Europe, European Phased Adaptive Approach (EPAA), meant to fence off missile threats from Iran. The system also incorporates ships equipped with Aegis radars, which are based in the Spanish city of Rota, an AN/TPY-1 radar station in Turkey (on combat duty since 2011), and an Aegis Ashore site in Romania’s Deveselu. The construction of the site in Redzikowo began in 2016. According to open sources, the United States spent $859 million on it. Originally, it was planned to commission the site in 2018 but the commissioning was delayed.

NATO says doesn’t want confrontation with Russia, ready to maintain communication
Wherein, the NATO leaders condemned "Russia’s irresponsible nuclear rhetoric and coercive nuclear signalling, including its announced stationing of nuclear weapons in Belarus
FACTBOX: Bus crash in Udmurtia
The preliminary cause of the accident is the departure of a passenger car on the oncoming lane, the Directorate for Traffic Safety reported
Orban asks Erdogan to support his Ukraine peace mission
Earlier, the Hungarian government expressed support for Turkey’s efforts to settle the Ukraine conflict, including restoring the grain deal
Russia ready to consider Iran as mediator for Ukraine, if asked — MFA
"So far we have not received any such signals from our Iranian friends," Andrey Rudenko said
Russia-North Korea alliance shifts balance of power in region — Foreign Ministry
"The consequences of this step, which we have jointly taken, have yet to be analyzed," Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko added
West plans to provide Ukraine with 'squadrons' of F-16 fighter jets — joint statement
According to the document, the Western coalition intends to support the aircraft sustainment and armament
Russian prosecutors designate the Moscow Times newspaper as undesirable
The Moscow Times is based in Amsterdam and operates as a news website in Russian and English
Budapest hands over to Kiev plan of actions on bilateral cooperation — Hungary’s minister
"It is obvious that we have a different view on the possible ceasefire and the launch of peace negotiations," Peter Szijjarto stated
Russian president to attend BRICS parliamentary conference in St. Petersburg — lawmaker
"The very fact that our forum will be attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who will address the participants of the parliamentary forum, underscores the significance of this event," Valentina Matviyenko said
Eyewitnesses in Kiev report strikes in vicinity of Artyom military plant
Another source reported major fires in the area of Kiev’s Zhuliany airport where several blasts had been reported by eyewitnesses earlier
Russia expects nothing from NATO summit, its decisions to seek escalation — MFA
Andrey Rudenko indicated that Moscow would take every measure possible to ensure security in the wake of the decisions that are expected to be adopted at the NATO summit
Hungary believes Trump would be able to push Russia, Ukraine to talks — Foreign Minister
"We believe that peace will be given a chance in case of Trump’s victory," Peter Szijjarto added
Russian ambassador sees NATO leaders whipping up war hysteria at Washington summit
Anatoly Antonov accused NATO member countries of following the path of escalation and, de facto, paving the way to WWIII, being driven by despair over their inability to defeat Russia using Ukraine as "a battering ram"
Ukrainian troops resort to any opportunity to surrender — commander
According to Major General Apty Alaudinov, the Ukrainian forces are thrown to the battlefront without any proper military training and equipment
Repairs on Russia’s aircraft carrier where FSB foiled terror act proceed in normal mode
The FSB press office reported earlier on Wednesday that the security agency had thwarted an attempt by Ukrainian military intelligence to commit a terror attack on the heavy aircraft-carrying cruiser Admiral Kuznetsov in Murmansk
Planned deliveries of F-16s to Ukraine prove US leads 'war gang' — Foreign Ministry
Earlier, the White House press service issued a joint statement by the leaders of Denmark, the Netherlands and the US, saying that the Western countries planned to provide Ukraine with squadrons of F-16 fighter jets
Potential US move to drop support for Taiwan to affect guarantees for others — expert
Andrey Kortunov pointed out that Washington maintained ties with Taipei not only for historical reasons but also because of its economic interests
German senior executive of large company found dead in his apartment in Moscow
According to the source, the door of his apartment was broken open after he did not appear in his office
Talks on Ukraine apparently conducted without Biden administration — US journalist
Seymour Hersh also said that "it also is not clear what the future holds for Volodymyr Zelensky, the reportedly dispirited president of Ukraine."
US forces destroy two Houthi drones, one unmanned surface vessel in Red Sea
According to CENTCOM, these unmanned vehicles posed a treat to US, coalition and merchant ships in the region
NATO’s increasing role in Ukraine conflict dangerous, irresponsible — Orban
The alliance "seems to be moving away from its original purpose, behaving more and more like a war organization," the Hungarian Prime Minister said
Kiev to use strike on children’s hospital as background for Zelensky visit to NATO summit
"I don’t think that there can be any coincidences when such things are concerned," Dmitry Peskov underlined
RFK Jr. condemns killings of Russian POWs in Ukraine
"That’s a war crime," the politician said
Western diplomats call for launching talks with Moscow to prevent further losses for Kiev
The diplomats emphasized "the desirability, even urgency, of a negotiated peace, not least for the sake of Ukraine itself"
NATO sees no imminent military threat from Russia — Stoltenberg
It is reported that Russia is now fully preoccupied with the war against Ukraine
BP expects global oil demand to decline to 75 mln bpd by 2050
According to the company's analysts, the use of alternative fuels for ground transportation will increase, especially the use of electric motors
NATO accuses Russia of ‘aggressive hybrid actions’ against allies — declaration
According to the final declaration of the NATO summit in Washington, "these include sabotage, acts of violence, provocations at Allied borders, instrumentalisation of irregular migration, malicious cyber activities, electronic interference, disinformation campaigns and malign political influence, as well as economic coercion"
Russia’s Piranha FPV drone, fixed-wing drones work together in special military operation
"A fixed-wing UAV can simultaneously carry our drones, drop them and work as a repeater, meaning the signal goes to it and then from it to the drones," a representative of the Simbirsk Design Bureau said
Russia and Mozambique sign cooperation program in geology for 2024-2027
The third meeting of the intergovernmental commission of Russia and Mozambique was held on Wednesday in the capital of the African country, Maputo
Russia-North Korea treaty a warning to backers of military solution to Korean issue — MFA
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko recalled that a similar agreement was concluded between China and North Korea back in 1961
Russian Defense Ministry: first Ukrainian chemical lab found during special operation
Israel says it wrapped up two-week operation in Gaza City’s Shejaiya area
The Israel Defense Forces said it "destroyed eight underground tunnels" that radicals used to store weapons and communications equipment
Russia to respond to attacks on its regions with use of Western weapons — Lavrov
The United States and NATO keep on saying that they are not at war with Russia, Lavrov said
Serbia won’t allow another aggression against itself, Vucic tells Biden
Vucic also noted that retired General Wesley Clark "left an indelible mark on the Balkans," but not in the form of support, aid or infrastructure projects, but by carrying out "the murder of our people and our children"
Abbas Araghchi expected to become Iranian foreign minister
The sources told the news agency that Araghchi is already serving as Pezeshkian’s foreign policy advisor
Kremlin spokesman describes Kiev hospital strike as 'PR stunt built on blood'
"Clearly, the air defense missile was used incorrectly, which is why it hit the children’s hospital," Dmitry Peskov added
Russian stock indices decline as trading on Moscow Exchange closes on Wednesday
The yuan-to-ruble exchange rate rose by 0.03% to 11.98 rubles
Hungary, Turkey call for conference on Ukraine with Russia’s participation
Orban described his meeting with Erdogan in Washington as "peacekeeping mission 4.0"
NATO looking to divide up Western Ukraine among members — Russian diplomat
"No NATO ally would ever receive the copious amounts of [funds and weapons] that non-member Ukraine has," Maria Zakharova argued
Next 2 months of special op to be most 'dramatic,' Hungary’s Orban believes
The Hungarian prime minister believes that Europe must come up with a peace initiative without waiting or the US
NATO views Russia’s victory in Ukraine as its 'greatest risk' — secretary-general
Jens Stoltenberg thinks that Russia’s victory will embolden "authoritarian leaders in Iran, in North Korea and China"
Russian Armed Forces start using new Irbis radar — defense ministry
It is carrying reconnaissance up to 150-odd kilometer depth
Russia’s telecom watchdog blocks over 74,000 extremist materials since early 2023
According to the statement, 13,500 websites or website pages with calls for extremist and terrorist activities, justification or explanation of such activities have also been blocked or deleted
Russia, India ready to cooperate within Greater Eurasian Partnership — Russian MFA
According to Marat Berdyev, the two countries are engaged in an intensive dialogue on this issue
Iran proposes to connect BRICS payment systems — Foreign Ministry
"The Russian side views this proposal positively," Nasser Kanani said
Number of small, medium-sized enterprises in Russia rises by 4% over year
"The positive dynamics of the development of the SME sector shows that it is ready for quality growth," Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak noted
Lavrov calls election campaign in United States ‘a pitiful sight’
"And if the system of so-called American democracy produces such results or such a course of the election campaign, everyone could draw their own conclusions about how it’s all orchestrated, how it’s arranged," Russian Foreign Minister said
Russia 'cleverly' adapts to challenges during special operation — senior NATO commander
Christopher Cavoli said NATO member countries and the alliance are intensely studying the lessons of the military conflict in Ukraine
Poland not to down missiles over Ukraine without NATO’s consent — Defense Ministry
Previously, White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby said that the US is skeptical about the idea of intercepting missiles travelling over Western Ukraine from Polish territory
Turkey does not consider pullout from NATO — Erdogan’s party
Earlier, on Wednesday, the deputy leader of the Turkish Motherland Party, Ethem Sancak, said that Turkey might leave NATO in five to six months due to provocative actions against Ankara
Is Gaddafi's gloom prophecy in regard to Europe bound to be fulfilled?
As Europe’s migrant crisis grows far and wide, many Russian media are recalling the late Libyan leader Muamar Gaddafi’s gloom prophecy made several months before his violent death
Russia has evidence of Metabiota’s work in Africa in US government’s interests — top brass
The available financial and scientific documents testify to the company’s activity on the territory of Africa - in Kenya, Uganda and South Africa
Russian Baltic Fleet ships hunt down enemy submarine in drills
"The crews of the small anti-submarine warfare ships Zelenodolsk, Urengoi and Kazanets practiced attacking a notional enemy’s submarine near the coast of the Kaliningrad Region," the press office reported
Trump attributes presence of Russian ships at the port of Havana to Biden's weakness
Former american president added that neither Russian President Vladimir Putin nor other foreign leader have any respect for Joe Biden
Situation around Taiwan can 'potentially explode,' Russian deputy foreign minister says
According to Andrey Rudenko, so far, "all countries, directly involved in this ongoing conflict, show restraint and unwillingness to escalate the situation further than where it is today"
Kiev should take realistic position for talks with Russia — senior diplomat
"What is now being suggested by the Ukrainian authorities, which are under external administration, is certainly not the foundation for any serious talks," Andrey Rudenko stressed
NATO says doesn’t want confrontation with Russia, ready to maintain communication
Wherein, the NATO leaders condemned "Russia’s irresponsible nuclear rhetoric and coercive nuclear signalling, including its announced stationing of nuclear weapons in Belarus
Over 60% Russian companies not finding analogs to foreign firewalls — research
Low fault tolerance is the main problem of domestic NGFW, almost two thirds of respondents said
NATO should not be party to Ukraine conflict — Erdogan
The Turkish leader noted that "every day that weapons are being used [in Ukraine] confirms the rightness of Turkey's position" on the issue
Two hospital buildings in Lugansk area hit by Ukrainian strikes — officials
LPR Health Minister Natalia Pashchenko said that employees of the regional Health Ministry are working at the scene of the shelling
Chechen leader says Russian troops to take control of Volchansk in Kharkov Region soon
In Volchansk, Akhmat forces are delivering artillery fire against enemy shelters located in apartment blocks, Ramzan Kadyrov said
Press review: Putin, Modi wrap up talks in Moscow and NATO summit to let Kiev down
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, July 10th
NATO summit announces establishment of security assistance mission for Ukraine
As follows from the declaration, NATO Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine will operate in NATO member countries and will "support Ukraine’s self-defense in line with the UN Charter"
NATO says Ukraine is on ‘its irreversible path’ to membership in alliance
"We will be in a position to extend an invitation to Ukraine to join the Alliance when Allies agree and conditions are met," the final declaration of the NATO summit in Washington reads
New group of Ukrainian soldiers surrenders in DPR
Born in Melitopol, POW Denis Belyaev worked in Odessa and was seized by conscription officers
Russian forces destroy 300 Ukrainian troops in pinpoint air strike
The video uploaded by Russia’s Defense Ministry shows that Russian forces launched an ODAB-1500 fuel-air-explosive bomb against Ukrainian militants
State Duma approves law on progressive personal income tax scale
According to the law, the personal income tax rate will remain 13% for citizens with revenues up to 2.4 mln rubles ($27,450)
NATO claims that Russia’s ties with North Korea, Iran affect Euro-Atlantic security
The declaration accuses North Korea and Iran of "fuelling Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine by providing direct military support to Russia"
By using dollar as tool of sanctions, US undermines trust in its currency — Putin
US is making colossal mistake by prohibit the use of dollar in international transactions, Russian leader said
NATO says concerned over deepening strategic partnership between Russia, China
"The People’s Republic of China’s stated ambitions and coercive policies continue to challenge our interests, security and values," the final declaration of the NATO summit in Washington says
Idea to shoot down missiles over Ukraine could cause escalation — White House
"I’ll let the Polish government speak to its self-defense needs and its self-defense policies," John Kirby said
Putin hands Modi highest state award five years after the fact
The Russian president and the Indian prime minister are holding official talks at the Kremlin, which began with a meeting in the Green Drawing Room of the Grand Kremlin Palace
DPR head stresses strategic importance of liberating Chasov Yar
The Pokrovsk area is another important one, Denis Pushilin noted
Russian diplomat points to evidence that Ukrainian anti-missile rocket fell down in Kiev
"Such tragedies could have been avoided should the Kiev regime observe the norms of international humanitarian law and refrain from deploying air defense systems and heavy weapons in residential quarters," Vasily Nebenzya stressed
Progress seen in Gaza’s Rafah border crossing issue after Doha meeting — report
Also, Al Hadath television reported that representatives from Egypt, Qatar, the US and Israel participating in the talks are "on the verge of an agreement on the principles of a Gaza truce"
Lithuania fines Payeer 8.2 mln euro for circumventing sanctions against Russia
According to the decision of the International Sanctions Implementation Commission, the company is obliged to pay another 1.06 mln euro for money laundering
Russia’s UN envoy says Norway-supplied system fired missile that hit Kiev hospital
"We are also waiting for a reaction from the Norwegian government, who apparently supplied Zelensky's clique with this NASAMS system," Vasily Nebenzya stressed
Russia’s strike destroys four HIMARS launchers, 35 foreign personnel in Ukraine operation
Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 310 casualties on the Ukrainian army in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
BRICS forum irritates US, makes it jealous — Russian upper house speaker
Valentina Matviyenko pointed out that currently, 24 countries are in line to take part in BRICS
Kiev rejects Orban as mediator for Ukrainian conflict
According to Mikhail Podolyak, Viktor Orban did not receive a mandate from the EU to play this role, and Hungary does not have "the tools to influence global processes"
Trump invites Biden to hold another debate this week
However, he said this time the debates should be "man-to-man, no moderators, no holds barred"
Taylor Swift concert in Switzerland registers on Richter Scale — SED
The service clarified that the seismic data could not be used to conclude whether Taylor Swift "generates more or less enthusiasm" than other performers or sporting events
Ukraine not to join NATO while special military operation underway — Polish president
Ukraine applied to join NATO on a fast-track basis in September 2022, and was assured at the alliance’s summit in Vilnius in July 2023 that it would be admitted if the necessary conditions were met
Russia hopes to sign partnership pact with Iran soon — Foreign Ministry
According to Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko, many summits have been held over the past few years; as a result, "Iran has become one of the most important partners and friends" for Russia
Russia’s union with North Korea changes balance of power in region — diplomat
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Pyongyang in June yielded the treaty on comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries
Putin to attend 10th BRICS Parliamentary Forum in St. Petersburg
The central topic of the forum will be "The Role of Parliaments in the Strengthening of Multipolarity for Fair Global Development and Security"
Pre-order of new Samsung smartphones and smartwatches opens in Russia
The company's new line-up includes foldable smartphones Galaxy Z Fold6 and Galaxy Z Flip6, Galaxy Buds3 and Galaxy Buds3 Pro headphones, as well as Galaxy Watch7 smartwatches
Russian Communist leader sees US heading for civil war amid fierce presidential race
"It's hard to know what to make of what’s going on with Biden and Trump now," Gennady Zyuganov stressed
Ukrainian troops in Volchansk will soon be trapped in a pocket — Russian lawmaker
As the State Duma deputy Viktor Vodolatsky noted, despite the fact that it is a small city, it is heavily fortified
Turkey not to let Black Sea become battlefield — top brass
Turkey has repeatedly stated that it adheres to the Montreux Convention, which was signed in 1936
Military aid to Ukraine not among NATO members’ responsibilities — Hungarian minister
Peter Szijjarto reiterated that Hungary did not intend to take part in the alliance’s mission to coordinate military aid and train soldiers for the Ukrainian army
FSB foils terrorist attack on Russian aircraft carrier plotted by Ukrainian intel
Ukraine’s special services sent components for assembling an explosive incendiary device to the Russian serviceman via a delivery company, the FSB said
US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syria’s airspace 12 times in past day
In addition, 11 violations by the coalition of the deconfliction protocols of December 9, 2019, related to flights by unmanned aerial vehicles, not coordinated with the Russian side, were recorded over the past day
NATO members agree to provide Ukraine with 40 bln euros in military aid in 2025
The declaration stated that the Alliance affirmed its determination to support Kiev in building a force that’s allegedly capable of defeating Russia today and deterring it in the future
NATO to continue policy of nuclear deterrence — NATO summit declaration
Apart from that, NATO has pledged to stay committed "to taking all necessary steps to ensure the credibility, effectiveness, safety, and security of the Alliance’s nuclear deterrence mission"
Russian envoy calls UN response to missile incident in Kiev 'double standards'
"When something happens in Ukraine, UNSG and his spokesman are rushing to condemn Russia right away," Vasily Nebenzya said
Regime change in Kiev may foster peace talks, Medvedev says
The politician points out that even if Kiev, which has rejected the initiative, eventually accepts Russia’s conditions, Moscow should remain cautious
NATO countries to develop recommendations on policy toward Russia — declaration
The final declaration of the NATO summit in Washington calls Russia a threat to the alliance in the long-term perspective, since Moscow "is rebuilding and expanding its military capabilities"
US, Europe reluctant to recognize Russia, China as new global trendsetters — Politico
Political establishments in the West, Andrew Michta noted, "seem unable to overcome their disbelief that the good old days of globalization are a thing of the past"
Russian forces wipe out three US-made Hawk missile launchers in Ukraine operation
Russia’s Battlegroup West gained better ground and inflicted casualties on five Ukrainian army brigades in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
