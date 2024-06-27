EU, Ukraine sign agreement on security guarantees for Kiev

BRUSSELS, June 27. /TASS/. The European Union and Ukraine signed an agreement on security guarantees for Kiev, according to a TASS reporter.

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky came to Brussels to sign the pact. The presidents of the European Council and the European Commission, Charles Michel and Ursula von der Leyen, signed it for the EU.

The signing took place on the sidelines of a two-day EU summit, whose agenda includes discussions of the conflict in Ukraine and related issues, among other things.

Reuters reported earlier, citing a draft of the agreement, that in the event of "future aggression" against Ukraine, EU and Ukraine plan to consult within 24 hours on Kiev’s needs and "swiftly determine" next steps. According to the report, the agreement includes the EU's commitment to help Ukraine in nine areas, such as arms deliveries, military training, defense industry cooperation and demining.

The 10-year deal doesn’t give the value of the assistance.