EU postpones ban on imports of Russian diamond products processed in third countries

BRUSSELS, June 24. /TASS/. The EU has indefinitely postponed the introduction of a ban on imports of jewelry with diamonds from Russia processed in third countries, the European Commission said in a statement explaining the provisions of the 14th package of sanctions against Russia.

Thus, as part of a new package of sanctions against Russia, EU authorities "postpone the introduction of a ban on jewelry with Russian diamonds processed in third countries other than Russia until the European Council decides to activate the ban in light of actions taken within the G7 to implement this measure."

The text also noted that the European Union postponed for six months, until March 1, 2025, the introduction of a mandatory system for tracking imports of rough and cut natural diamonds of Russian origin into the community’s countries.