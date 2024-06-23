Hungary sees end to Ukrainian conflict as one of its priorities — premier

BERLIN, June 23. /TASS/. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban named an end to the conflict in Ukraine among his country’s priorities for its presidency in the Council of the European Union, which begins on July 1.

"Important points: we want to raise competitiveness of the European economy. We are for ending the war. And, the migration problem must be solved," he said in an interview to Germany’s Funke media group, when asked what Europe should expect from Hungary’s presidency.

Among other priorities, Orban named EU membership progress for West Balkans.