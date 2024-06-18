Swedish foreign ministry summons Russian ambassador

STOCKHOLM, June 18. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to Sweden Viktor Tatarintsev has been summoned to the Swedish foreign ministry following an incident with the Russian plane that allegedly violated Sweden’s airspace on June 14.

According to the Swedish foreign ministry, it summoned the Russian ambassador on June 18 to express Sweden’s position.

The Swedish military said that on June 14 a Russian Su-24 bomber violated Sweden’s aerial borders east of the Island of Gotland and continued its flight despite the warnings. The Swedish side had to scramble JAS 39 Gripen fighter jets.

The Russian defense ministry has repeatedly stressed that Russian warplanes perform their flight in strict compliance with the international rule of the use of airspace.