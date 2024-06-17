French far-right politician says talking to Russia only way out of Ukraine quagmire

MADRID, June 17. /TASS/. Marine Le Pen, the leader of France’s National Rally faction, is adamant that negotiating with Russia is the only way to resolve the Ukraine conflict, as Kiev cannot win on the battlefield.

The French far-right politician said peace cannot be negotiated when only one of the two combatant parties comes to the table. "Obviously, we will have to negotiate with Russia in order to try and secure a positive solution for Ukraine in this conflict that it clearly cannot win," Le Pen told Spain’s El Periodico in an interview.

The politician clarified to the Spanish newspaper that she still supports military and civilian assistance to Kiev, but said that anti-Russian sanctions should be thoroughly thought-out before being imposed. "I'm talking, for example, about the energy war which we have launched and which has devastated our economies," she said. According to Le Pen, it is also important that Europe not become party to the Ukraine conflict.