MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. Participants in the conference on Ukraine in Switzerland may be given general proposals, but later charged for their implementation, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS.

"Be vigilant: it is not ruled out that the conference organizers will palm certain general proposals off on you and will ask you to sign or agree on something solely for the sake of good goals, and then will charge you and demand a considerable amount [of money] for the implementation of these decisions. It is what Washington is doing now with the EU countries, every day wringing more and more money out of them for its failed project named ‘the Kiev regime’," he diplomat said addressing the countries that are taking part in the conference.

Conference in Switzerland

Switzerland is hosting a conference on Ukraine in the resort town of Burgenstock on June 15-16. Bern has invited more than 160 delegations, including from the G7, G20 and BRICS countries. On June 10, the Swiss authorities said that 90 countries and organizations had responded to the invitation. In particular, Brazil, China, Saudi Arabia and some other countries will not travel to Birkenstock. On June 12, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said that he would also not go to Burgenstock.

According to the Swiss authorities, Russia is not among those invited to this meeting. The Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that holding this event is a "road to nowhere." Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the conference on Ukraine in Switzerland is yet another ploy to "mislead the discussion" and to give the Kiev authorities the appearance of legitimacy.