Trump attributes presence of Russian ships at the port of Havana to Biden's weakness

NEW YORK, June 15. /TASS/. Former American President Donald Trump believes that the arrival of Russian Navy ships at the port of Havana became possible due to the weakness of US President Joe Biden.

"Russian warships and nuclear submarines are now around Cuba, 60 miles off the coast of Florida...<…> This is only happening because Biden's weakness puts us in mortal danger," he told his supporters at a show in Florida. Trump added that neither Russian President Vladimir nor other foreign leader have any respect for Biden.

On June 12, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that Russian Navy ships completed exercises on the use of precision weapons and arrived at the port of Havana. The detachment included the frigate "Admiral Gorshkov", the nuclear submarine missile cruiser "Kazan", the medium sea tanker "Akademik Pashin" and the rescue tug vessel "Nikolay Chiker".

As the Ministry of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Cuba previously stressed, none of the ships carries nuclear weapons, so their entry into the port does not pose a threat to the region.