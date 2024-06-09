Foreign minister to represent Turkey at conference on Ukraine in Switzerland — TV

ISTANBUL, June 9. /TASS/. Turkish Foreign Minister Hkan Fidan will represent Ankara at the conference on Ukraine in Switzerland, the TRT Haber television channel said, citing diplomatic sources.

However, Turkey has not yet officially said who will represent it at the conference.

If the TV channel’s information proves to be true, the top Turkish diplomat will go to Switzerland from Italy where he will accompany President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during the Group of Seven summit due to be held on June 13 through 15.

On Monday, Fidan will arrive in Russia to take part in a BRICS+ ministerial meeting in Nizhny Novgorod.

The Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs said earlier that it had invited more than 160 delegations, including from the Group of Seven, Group of Twenty, and BRICS nations, to the conference on Ukraine in Burgenstock on June 15 and 16. Russia, according to Switzerland’s authorities, is not among those invited.