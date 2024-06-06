Hungary concerned about nuclear rhetoric of some EU leaders — top diplomat

ST. PETERSBURG, June 6. /TASS/. Hungary is concerned about statements by a number of European countries about the possible use of nuclear weapons, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told journalists on the margins of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"We also are extremely concerned about the statements of some European leaders about the possible usage of nuclear weapons. We do hope that no one will think about this seriously," the top diplomat said.

Szijjarto said Hungary also supported the recent statement by Brazil and China on the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis.