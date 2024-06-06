Zimbabwe's president departs for St. Petersburg to attend SPIEF

HARARE, June 6. /TASS/. President of Zimbabwe Emmerson Mnangagwa departed for Russia to participate in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), according to his press service.

"President Emmerson Mnangagwa has left for South Korea to attend the Korea-Africa Summit. His Excellency will also attend the St Petersburg International Economic Forum in Russia," the press service stated on social network X.

The Zimbabwe Ministry of Information described the forum as "an important event where the world leaders can discuss economic issues and the development of international cooperation." According to the ministry, during the forum, President Mnangagwa will hold talks with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin. "They plan to discuss the prospects for developing Russia-Zimbabwe relations in various fields, as well as cooperation in international politics. On June 7, President Mnangagwa will participate in the plenary session of the forum. This is a valuable opportunity for Zimbabwe to engage with foreign partners and explore new opportunities for economic development and cooperation," the ministry indicated.

George Charamba, deputy head of the Zimbabwean president's press service, earlier told TASS that Mnangagwa is leading a delegation to SPIEF, which also included Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Frederick Shava and Finance and Investment Attraction Minister Mthuli Ncube.