Biden arrives in France to attend 80th anniversary of D-Day landings

PARIS, June 5. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden has arrived in France, as broadcast by the BFMTV channel from Paris-Orly Airport.

French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal met Biden as he came off the plane. According to the channel, the program of the visit will be "lightened" due to the 81-year-old leader's long flight.

On June 6-7, Biden will attend memorial ceremonies dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landing in Normandy at the invitation of his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron. They will hold talks on the situations in Ukraine and the Middle East, and will broach the topic of climate change.

Solemn ceremonies commemorating the D-Day landing in Normandy in June 1944 are scheduled to be held in Normandy and Brittany between June 6 and 8.

Commemorative events are held every five years with the participation of foreign leaders and veterans.