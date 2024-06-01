CAR President thanks Putin for deliveries of grain to the republic

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. President of the Central African Republic (CAR) Faustin-Archange Touadera thanked his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin for grain shipments in the beginning of this year.

"During the Russia-Africa summit, he stated his readiness to ship grain to the Central African Republic, which currently suffers from the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine, free of charge. We have received these donations, President Putin’s promise has been fulfilled," he noted in an interview with RT.

"And we would like to thank him for that. The people of CAR are very grateful," the president underscored. According to the president, this decision made it possible to stabilize the flour prices in CAR.

In January, Russian Ambassador to Bangui Alexander Bikantov told TASS that a shipment of 50,000 tons of food was delivered from Russia to CAR.

Putin made a decision to provide aid to the CAR and other African countries during the second Russia-Africa summit, which took place in St. Petersburg in 2023.