LONDON, April 29. /TASS/. Another incident has been reported off the Yemen coast, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said in a statement.

"UKMTO has received a report of an incident 14 nautical miles southwest of Al Mukha, Yemen," the statement reads.

"Authorities are investigating. Vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO," the agency added.