US financial aid to Kiev to delay inevitable peace solution — US journalist

"Lindsey Graham’s latest scheme is convincing Republicans that it’s somehow better to loan Zelensky $60 billion, rather than give it to him. Some are falling for this. But it’s fraudulent," Tucker Carlson said

NEW YORK, February 16. /TASS/. US financial aid to Ukraine will only delay an inevitable peace agreement and lead to more deaths, US journalist Tucker Carlson said.

"Lindsey Graham’s latest scheme is convincing Republicans that it’s somehow better to loan Zelensky $60 billion, rather than give it to him. Some are falling for this. But it’s fraudulent," he wrote on the X social network.

"Ukraine will never repay the debt <…>. This is just a more dishonest way to send more unaccounted for weapons to the region, delay the inevitable peace deal and kill more forcibly-conscripted Ukrainians," the journalist added.

The Washington Post reported earlier that US Republican Senator Lindsay Graham, believed to be among Ukraine’s staunchest supporters in the US Congress, voted against allocating new aid to Kiev under the influence of former president Donald Trump. One of his proposals was to grant a loan to Kiev instead.

Earlier, Carlson said Ukraine would never prevail, even with Western support.

