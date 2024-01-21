Pyongyang expects its ‘closest friend’ Putin to visit North Korea soon — agency

TOKYO, January 21. /TASS/. Pyongyang considers Russian President Vladimir Putin as a close friend of the North Korean people and is ready to offer him a warm reception if he wants to pay a visit, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Sunday citing a statement from the country’s Foreign Ministry.

According to KCNA, North Korea "warmly welcomes President Putin to visit Pyongyang and is ready to greet the Korean people's closest friend with the greatest sincerity."

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated earlier that the dates of Putin’s possible visit to North Korea were being coordinated via diplomatic channels.

North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui paid a visit to Moscow earlier this week, holding talks with top Russian diplomat Sergey Lavrov. The two foreign ministers also met with Putin who has a standing invitation to visit North Korea.

The Russian foreign minister paid an official visit to Pyongyang in October 2023. The visit was timed to mark the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Russia and North Korea. Lavrov was received by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Kim Jong Un visited Russia on September 12-17, 2023. On September 13, he had talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Vostochny Spaceport. The North Korean leader also visited the Gagarin Aviation Plant in Komsomolsk-on-Amur, the Knevichi Airport, and the Marshal Shaposhnikov frigate.

He also attended the ‘Sleeping Beauty’ ballet in the Primorsky Stage of the Mariinsky Theater, visited the Far Eastern Federal University, the aquarium and a factory of the Arnika Group, which specializes in production of food and fodder materials and ingredients.