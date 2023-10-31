US works on offensive biological program — Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. The United States is trying to recreate technologies for obtaining biological formulations as part of an offensive program, the head of Russia’s Radiation, Chemical and Biological Protection Troops has said.

Former military personnel with experience in military biological activities are selected for a special training program in this field first thing, Lieutenant-General Igor Kirillov told a news briefing.

"In October 2023, the US Department of Defense announced the launch of a program to train professionals to implement the Biomanufacturing Strategy (the BioFab Program). Former military personnel with a background in biomedical warfare will be prioritized as candidates…These statements, when coupled with the use of a cutting-edge technological base and the involvement of specialists with dual-use research experience, may indicate the US attempts to recreate technologies for large-scale production of biological formulations as part of an offensive biological program," Kirillov said.

The project is supervised by the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering, and the technological base for the training will be provided by nine major manufacturing companies that specialize in genomic research, bioinformatics, cell and tissue culture work.

The training program consists of a two-month pre-course and an industrial internship that "...immerses participants in real-world biofabrication experiences..."