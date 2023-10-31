Almost 40 trucks with humanitarian aid entered Gaza through Rafah crossing on October 30

TEL AVIV, October 31. /TASS/. At least 39 trucks carrying humanitarian aid entered the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing on the border with Egypt on Monday, The Times of Israel newspaper reports.

According to the paper, the total number of trucks with humanitarian aid that have crossed the Rafah border into Gaza in the past ten days reached 171. The aid, which has amassed to hundreds of tons, includes water, food and medical supplies.

A spokesperson for the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said earlier that humanitarian aid coming to Gaza was meeting only three percent of the needs of the population, with water, food, medicines, ambulances and fuel being in severe shortage.

Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said on Monday that Israel continued to block the already poor supplies of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip. He added that as there was no access to mobile services and the Internet, the enclave was cut off from the rest of the world and "no one knows for sure what is happening there."

Tensions in the Middle East flared up again after Hamas militants infiltrated Israel from the Gaza Strip on October 7. The Palestinian movement described its attack as a response to the actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Jerusalem's Temple Mount. Israel announced a total blockade of Gaza and started carrying out strikes on the Palestinian enclave, as well as on certain areas in Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also taking place in the West Bank.