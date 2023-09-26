Azerbaijani defense minister, Pentagon official discuss security issues

BAKU, September 26. /TASS/. Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov and US Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Sasha Baker spoke by phone to discuss regional security and military cooperation between the two countries, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in a statement.

According to the statement, the talks took place at the behest of Washington.

"The sides had a detailed exchange of views on the ties between the two countries, the situation in the region and security issues," the ministry said.

Also, the sides discussed prospects for the development of bilateral military cooperation.

In another communication between the countries, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke by phone with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to discuss ending hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh and deploying a mission of observers to the area, Matthew Miller, said a spokesman for for the US Department of State. The secretary of state highlighted the importance of avoiding hostilities in the future, providing protection and freedom of movement to civilians and allowing delivery of humanitarian aid, according to the spokesman. Miller said Aliyev promised no hostilities were going to happen and agreed to allow a mission of observers.