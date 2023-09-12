London hardly understands responsibility for training Ukrainian saboteurs — Putin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 12. /TASS/. British authorities are unlikely to understand the responsibility for training Ukrainian saboteurs that planned an attack on Russian nuclear power plants.

"Do they even understand what they are playing with? Do they provoke us to some response actions against Ukrainian nuclear facilities, power plants? Does the British leadership and the prime minister know what their intelligence agencies do in Ukraine? Or, maybe, they don’t know at all? I accept that the British intelligence acts under leadership of the Americans as well," the head of state said during the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) plenary session.

According to the president, these provocateurs "don’t know where to stop and may cause serious consequences."

Putin disclosed that the Federal Security Service of Russia (FSB) captured several Ukrainian saboteurs, who were tasked with damaging a Russian nuclear power plant.

"During the questioning, they testified that they were trained under supervision of British instructors," the president noted.

The Russian leader speculated that his words may cause "another wailing that this is a threat, a nuclear blackmail."

"I assure you that what I told you right now is a total, absolute, honest truth," Putin noted. "These fellows sight tight and testify. I know the potential reaction, that they will say anything at gunpoint. No, this is not the case. The leadership of British intelligence agencies knows that I am telling the truth. But I am not certain if the British leadership understands what it is. Such things are truly concerning."