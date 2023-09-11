Number of missing in Libya floods climbs to 7,000 — TV channel

CAIRO, September 12. /TASS/. The number of missing during floods in Libya has climbed to 7,000, the Al Jazeera TV channel reports.

Citing Libya’s Red Crescent in Benghazi, it said that the number of dislocated families in the city of Derna in Cyrenaica province has reached 20,000 while the number of those missing is approximately 7,000. Earlier, 5,000 of those missing had been reported.

Storm Daniel made landfall in northeastern Libya on September 10, bringing strong winds and thunderstorms. Many residential buildings and hospitals were flooded. The city of Derna where two dams were destroyed was affected the most. Libya’s authorities have declared a three-day national mourning.