Trump arrives in Washington courtroom to face charges in election case

WASHINGTON, August 3. /TASS/. Former US President Donald Trump arrived at a federal courthouse in Washington on Thursday for his arraignment on charges of trying to subvert the results of the 2020 presidential election, a TASS correspondent reported.

The ex-president’s private jet landed at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport earlier in the day.

Trump was charged with four felony counts that de-facto imply that he was trying to unlawfully stay in power despite losing the November 2020 presidential election. The most serious of charges in Trump’s indictment entails the maximum punishment of 20 years in prison.

Trump is expected to be formally arrested during the arraignment, but will be free to leave the courthouse once the hearing is over. He will be fingerprinted, but a mugshot of him will not be taken. Later, the former president is to make a plea.

Hundreds of Trump’s supporters and opponents have already gathered outside the United States District Court for the District of Columbia.

Trump’s indictment lists the following charges: "Conspiracy to Defraud the United States," "Conspiracy to Obstruct an Official Proceeding," "Obstruction of and Attempt to Obstruct an Official Proceeding" and "Conspiracy Against Rights."

On January 6, Trump supporters stormed the Capitol Building in Washington DC to stop lawmakers from officially certifying the results of the November presidential election in a last-ditch attempt to prevent Democrat Joe Biden from becoming the new president. One protester was shot dead during the unrest. In addition, three others died, the causes of their deaths were qualified as medical emergencies. Another Capitol Police officer died after the clashes.

US Attorney General Merrick Garland said the judicial system had handed down more than 600 guilty verdicts in connection with these events.