ST. PETERSBURG, July 28. /TASS/. President of the Republic of the Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso has called for an end to the conflict in Ukraine.

"I once again call for an end to the Russia-Ukraine conflict," he said at a plenary meeting of the Russia-Africa Summit.

"The African initiative deserves the greatest attention and it should not be underestimated. This is why I support what Mr. Putin said on the issue," Sassou Nguesso added.