Netanyahu says in video message from hospital that he feels very well

TEL AVIV, July 16. /TASS/. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday thanked doctors for their help and said he was feeling very well after an ailment caused by dehydration.

He made the statement in a video message that was recorded at Tel Hashomer Hospital's Sheba Medical Center and was published by Kan Radio and Ynet.

"I am feeling very good right now," the prime minister said.

"Yesterday I spent some time at Lake Kinneret in the sun, without a hat and without water, a bad idea," Netanyahu said to explain the reasons for his ailment.

He urged Israelis to spend less time in the sun and drink more water because of the heat.