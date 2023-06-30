Ukrainian shelling killed over 200 LPR residents since February 2022 — rights ombudsperson

LUGANSK, June 30. /TASS/. Over 200 residents of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) have been killed in Ukrainian shelling attacks since February 2022, LPR Human Rights Ombudsperson Viktoriya Serdyukova told TASS.

"A total of 220 civilians were killed between February 24, 2022, and May 31, 2023," she said.

The ombudsperson pointed out that 606 people had suffered injuries and over 4,500 civilian infrastructure facilities had been damaged in the reporting period.

"However, the actual figures are much higher because we receive information from those areas that regularly come under Ukrainian fire only after it is recorded by the relevant authorities on the ground," Serdyukova explained.

Anna Soroka, advisor to the acting head of the LPR, said earlier that, since 2014, at least 58 children had been killed in the LPR as a result of shelling attacks by the Ukrainian military.