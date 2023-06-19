Macron to consider attending BRICS summit if invited — France’s foreign minister

PRETORIA, June 19. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron could consider attending the BRICS summit if he is invited, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said on Monday, following talks with South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor.

"We are speaking hypothetically about possibly inviting Macron to the BRICS summit," Colonna said. "In any event, it’s up to BRICS to decide."

She noted that France interacts with some BRICS countries, including China, in various areas, and "it is logical that such cooperation could happen in various forms and forums."

Pandor said that the idea that Macron could participate in the BRICS summit is a novelty. She said that any decision about the participation of leaders of countries outside of BRICS in high-level meetings would be made by the organization’s presidency. South Africa is currently holding the presidency in the group that includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa itself.

The BRICS summit is scheduled to take place in Johannesburg from August 22 to 24, 2023. On the last day of the summit, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa plans to hold a meeting of the leaders of BRICS countries and the Global South, the South African Foreign Ministry told TASS. It’s expected that Johannesburg will host the heads of state and government from most African countries, ASEAN, the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), and members of the Group of 77, the ministry said. The BRICS summit will consolidate the forces that see paths of development for the modern world that are different from the ones that are offered by the West, according to the ministry. According to the information obtained by TASS, Macron would like to attend the meetings pertaining to the Global South.