SOFIA, October 2. /TASS/. The early parliamentary elections to Bulgarian parliament is over. About 13,000 voting stations closed at 20:00 (local time), and election commissions have commenced ballot count.

According to the Central Election Commission, the voter turnout by 16:00 stood at 25.58%, or about 1.7 million people.

No serious violations were registered.

Representatives of 22 parties and 6 coalitions challenge a total of 240 seats in the Bulgarian Parliament.