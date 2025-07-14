Washington may introduce sanctions, tariffs against Russian trade partners

WASHINGTON, July 14. /TASS/. The US administration may either introduce tariffs for supplies from countries that are trade partners of Russia or introduce sanctions against them, Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick told reporters.

US President Donald Trump said earlier today Washington intends to set import tariffs of about 100% in respect of Russia and its trade partners if Moscow and Washington do not agree on settlement in Ukraine within fifty days.

"You can do tariffs or you can do sanctions, those are both tools in his [Trump’s] toolbox," the secretary said. Such measures can be taken against "whoever does business" with Russia, Lutnick added.