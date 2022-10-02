Voting in Bulgaria's early parliamentary elections kicks off

SOFIA, October 2. /TASS/. Early elections for members of the National Assembly (unicameral parliament) began on Sunday in Bulgaria. About 12,000 polling stations opened across the country at 07:00 local time (coinciding with Moscow time), most of them will use specialized machines to vote; another 755 polling stations will operate in 62 countries.

About 6.6 million people are eligible to vote, however, only about 2.5 million people are expected to vote.

Representatives of 22 parties and 6 coalitions are participating in early parliamentary elections. Over 6,500 candidates compete for 240 seats.

About 4,000 observers will follow the election process. The first unofficial results of voting will be known when polling stations close at 20:00.