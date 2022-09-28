Officials from Russian, Belarusian defense ministries discuss cooperation plans

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. Head of the Main Directorate of International Military Cooperation of the Russian Defense Ministry Lieutenant General Alexander Kshimovsky and Head of the Department of International Military Cooperation of the Belarusian Defense Ministry Colonel Valery Revenko discussed the prospects for military and military-technical cooperation between the defense ministries of the two countries, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

The ministry said that a delegation of the Belarusian Defense Ministry led by the head of the Department of International Military Cooperation - Assistant to the Belarusian Defense Minister for International Military Cooperation Colonel Valery Revenko traveled to Moscow on September 27-28.

"A meeting was held between the head of the Main Directorate of International Military Cooperation of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, Lieutenant General Alexander Kshimovsky, and the head of the Belarusian delegation, during which the status and prospects of military and military-technical cooperation between the defense ministries of the two countries were discussed," the Russian Defense Ministry said.

In addition, as the Russian Defense Ministry said, talks were held between the delegations about the organization of international activities in the ministries of defense of Russia and Belarus, and an exchange of experience was carried out.

"The sides noted they shared approaches to assessing the military-political situation and measures to ensure the security of the Union State," the Russian Defense Ministry said.