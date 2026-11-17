MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. There is currently no clear-cut understanding of any specific parameters or benchmarks for resuming trilateral negotiations on the Ukrainian settlement in the Moscow-Washington-Kiev format, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday.

"The Russian delegation is operating in strict accordance with the instructions received from the President [Vladimir Putin]. The head of the delegation, Vladimir Medinsky, gave all the necessary assessments of the round of [trilateral negotiations] held in Abu Dhabi," Ryabkov told journalists following a meeting of the United Russia party’s faction group in the State Duma, which addressed the current state of Russia-US relations, the outcome of the US congressional elections and recent negotiations in Abu Dhabi.

"I want to emphasize that, as of today, there is no clarity regarding the parameters or any benchmarks for continuing this process," he added.

Abu Dhabi negotiations

Russia, the United States and Ukraine held talks in Abu Dhabi on November 10-11. The first round of consultations lasted four and a half hours, including a 40-minute break, on November 10, followed by a session that lasted about two hours on November 11. Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky led the Russian delegation, while Foreign Intelligence Service chief Rustem Umerov headed the Ukrainian delegation.

US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander Europe Alexus Grynkewich and UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, were also present at the negotiating table when the talks began. Despite statements from French officials, no Europeans attended the meeting.

Medinsky revealed that, at the talks, Russia and Ukraine coordinated a major POW exchange, saying that its parameters will be made public soon. He also noted that the theme of the European security system was central to the Abu Dhabi meeting and that the sides found common ground on some aspects of it.