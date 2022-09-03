Air defenses operating in Novaya Kakhovka - authorities

KHERSON, September 3. /TASS/. The Russian air defense system again went off in Novaya Kakhovka on Saturday night, and two pops were heard, the city’s civil-military administration wrote on the Telegram channel.

"Air defenses are again operating in Novaya Kakhovka. There were two pops in the air," the message says.

Since August 28, the Ukrainian armed forces have been shelling several settlements in the Kherson Region, where schools and social infrastructure were destroyed, and residential buildings were damaged. Earlier on Saturday, Kherson’s residential neighborhoods were hit in a missile strike. The Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant and the village of Kazatskoye were also targeted by missile strikes, the Kakhovka district’s civil-military administration reported.