Markus Ederer left office of EU envoy to Russia on September 1 — interview

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. EU Ambassador to Russia Markus Ederer informed that August 31 was his last day in this office.

"Today is my last day in office as the EU Ambassador," he said in an interview for RTVI, recorded on August 31 and published Friday.

Ederer was born in 1957 in Germany. In 1988, he started his career in the German Foreign Ministry; between 1990 and 1993 he served in the economic department of the German Embassy in Moscow. After a number of diplomatic offices, he served in the German Federal Intelligence Service (BND), where he headed the department of political and economic analysis. Later, he continued his service in the Foreign Ministry. On May 16, 2017, he was appointed the EU Ambassador to Moscow, succeeding Lithuania’s Vigaudas Usackas.