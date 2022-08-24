General elections underway in Angola

PRETORIA, August 24. /TASS/. General elections are underway in Angola amid heightened security measures, South Africa’s SABC radio station reported on Wednesday.

The country’s borders are closed for the elections with over 80,000 law enforcement officers deployed to ensure security.

Seven political parties and a coalition are competing in the elections. Out of the 220 seats in the country’s National Assembly, 130 are elected by party lists, while 90 parliament members are elected based on provincial lists, with each of the 18 provinces electing five lawmakers. The leader of the party that wins a majority in parliament becomes the country’s president.

The ruling People’s Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA), led by President Jaoa Lourenco, is considered to be the main contender to win the elections. The MPLA has been in power since the country’s independence from Portugal in 1975. However, the opposition National Union for the Total Independence of Angola (UNITA) can be a serious competitor to the MPLA.

More than 14.3 mln people registered to vote in the elections and 2,000 observers, including international ones, are monitoring the vote. The preliminary results of the elections are expected to be announced before the end of the week.