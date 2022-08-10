Mali says 42 soldiers were killed in militant attack near town of Tessit – AFP

PRETORIA, August 11. /TASS/. The Malian government said 42 soldiers were killed in an attack by militants in the east of the country, AFP. Reported on Thursday, citing a statement by the country’s government.

The report said the Malian forces terminated 37 attackers. The attack took place in the area of the town of Tessit, which is near the border with Burkina Faso and Niger, on August 7.

Mali initially said 21 people including 17 troops were killed.

Mali placed the responsibility for the attack on the Islamic State in the Greater Sahara, a unit of the Islamic State (banned in Russia). The militants used drones, grenade launchers and explosives-laden vehicles, the government said.