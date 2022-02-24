Fighting rages along entire line of contact in Donbass - DPR militia

MOSCOW, February 25. /TASS/. Fighting is raging along the entire line of contact in Donbass on Thursday evening, said Eduard Basurin, the deputy head of the People’s Militia of the Donetsk People’s Republic.

"Fighting rages along the entire line of contact, the adversary has already fired 1,700 projectiles. As a result of the shelling, damage has been reported at 60 various locations," he told the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

In his words, the special operation proceeds according to the plan. Often, Ukrainian forces retreat or flee, leaving their weapons behind.

"However, we have information indicating that they are positioning their military equipment near houses, in residential areas. They are amassing their troops in those areas and, I think, they want to take cover behind the civilian population to save their lives. They are perfectly aware that we do not fire at civilians," Basurin said.