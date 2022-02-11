UK defense chief says report about sending 600 troops to Ukraine is incorrect

LONDON, February 11. /TASS/. UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace on Friday said media reports that the UK will send 600 troops to Ukraine are not accurate.

"On the allegation that Boris Johnson said that 600 troops will be sent to Ukraine, it actually comes from a story in the Daily Mirror that was inaccurate," he told reporters following talks with Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu. "It was put down to defense sources."

"I wouldn’t believe everything you read in the media to be brutally honest," he went on to say at the UK embassy in Moscow in comments broadcast by Sky News. "There has been no plan to send 600 special forces or any forces of that scale to the Ukrainians."

The defense secretary said the UK only sent "a small team to train for the defensive weapons we sent."

He said the weapons gifted to Kiev were defensive, had a short range and wouldn’t threaten another state unless that state invaded. Wallace also said he told Shoigu that London believes every country should be free to choose defensive alliances.