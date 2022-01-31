Date of extended Troika meeting on Afghanistan is being coordinated

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. The countries participating in the extended Troika on Afghanistan (Russia, the United States, China and Pakistan) are now coordinating the date of the next round of talks planned before the end of February in Kabul, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Afghanistan and Director of the Foreign Ministry's Second Asia Department Zamir Kabulov said in an interview with TASS.

"Currently, we are coordinating the date of the next round of talks with our partners in the extended Troika, which will be held in Kabul by the end of February," he said.

The diplomat pointed out that the Russian side is focusing the attention of the extended Troika on the "completion of the inter-Afghan peace process, as well as the participation of the international community in the inclusive post-conflict rehabilitation of this country."