WASHINGTON, January 24. /TASS/. The US embassy in Belarus urges US citizens "to exercise increased awareness" amid tensions in the region, according to a statement published on the embassy’s website.

"The US Embassy reminds US citizens to exercise increased awareness and vigilance regarding political and military tensions in the region. Concerning reports of further unusual Russian military activity near Ukraine’s borders, including the border with Belarus, continue," the statement reads.

"US citizens are advised to avoid public demonstrations and to regularly reevaluate possible departure plans in the event of an emergency," the embassy added.

"The Travel Advisory level for Belarus is at ‘Level 4: Do Not Travel’ due to the arbitrary enforcement of laws and risk of detention, as well as due to COVID-19 and related entry restrictions," the statement added.