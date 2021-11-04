Belarus, Russia start to reset joint economic space - Lukashenko

MINSK, November 4. /TASS/. Belarus and Russia are starting to reset their joint economic space, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday at a meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State via videoconference.

"As a matter of fact, we are resetting our joint economic space. It involves phasing out bleeding-edge technologies, styles, and decision-making methods," the head of state said.

According to Lukashenko, this should lead to a qualitatively new environment for the turnover of goods and services, to joint industrial markets, along with the implementation of unified financial, tax, credit and industrial policies.

The Belarusian president recalled that back in 2019 the two presidents set a task for their governments to assess the results of the Union’s integration and determine steps to step it up.

"Life does not stand still. All of us, to one extent or another, are aware of the need to keep going forward on the path of the Union’s construction. It is how the interests of both Belarus and Russia are protected in the global space," he noted.