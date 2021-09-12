Taliban claim they condemned 9/11 attacks back in 2001

NEW DELHI, September 12. /TASS/. The Taliban (outlawed in Russia) have said that they condemned the September 11 terror attacks in the US 20 years ago and were ready to cooperate in their investigation, Taliban's spokesman in Doha Suhail Shaheen said in an interview with Pakistan’s Geo TV channel that was aired late on Saturday.

"I recall that we condemned the incident. [Abdul Salam] Zaeef was the ambassador (to Pakistan) and I was an aide. We called a press conference and we condemned the incident. We said we will cooperate to unearth the real behind the scenes culprits," he said.

"We asked that the matter be resolved through dialogue, do not invade Afghanistan. And the result of an invasion is before you now," he added. "But they did not listen to us and came to Afghanistan and occupied it through sophisticated weapons. At a time there were more than 150,000 soldiers here of theirs and of the alliances. But the result was what we had warned against 20 years ago." "With the support of the people, we won back our freedom," Shaheen stressed.

On September 11, 2001, 19 Al Qaeda (outlawed in Russia) members hijacked four domestic US flights. Two of the planes were directed to crash into the World Trade Center complex in New York, the third one hit the Pentagon building outside Washington, D.C., and the fourth flight was flown in the direction of Washington but crashed near Shanksville, Pennsylvania. The attacks killed 2,977 people.